BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team had the first say in Thursday’s match against Brainerd, but the visiting Warriors at the last laugh at the BHS Gymnasium for a 3-1 victory.

The Lumberjacks were 27-25 winners to open the night, but Brainerd answered with 25-16, 25-20 and 25-20 wins to seal the comeback rally and drop Bemidji to 4-4 on the year.

Despite the loss, though, Bemidji head coach Alicia Kriens was pleased with what she saw from her team.

“I’m happy with the direction we’re going,” she said. “I think the girls really battled, and we showed a lot of progress from where we’ve been. We’re right there. … I was happy with the effort. They did what we talked about in practice, they transferred what we talked about in practice to the game. That’s all you can really ask for as a coach. Then we can build off that.”

Taylor Wade and Ashley Hofstad led the attack with 13 and 12 kills, respectively, while Emily Wade dished out 33 set assists. Jenna Anderson tallied 15 digs, while Taylor Wade (13) and Hofstad (11) also hit double digits. Emily Wade served up three aces, and Anderson added two, as well.

BHS stays home for a 7:30 p.m. contest against Pine River-Backus on Monday, Sept. 16, at the high school.