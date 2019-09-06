BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Bemidji State volleyball team swept its final two matches at the Ferris State Invitational on Saturday, improving to 3-1 after the season’s first weekend. The Beavers swept Ohio Dominican 3-0 and capped the day with a 3-2 win over McKendree University.

Becky Schroeder collected 26 kills across both matches to lead BSU. Anna Averkamp finished one kill behind her with 25 on the day.

In the morning match, the Beavers racked up 41 kills and committed only nine attack errors to record a season-high .314 hitting percentage. That resulted in a sweep over Ohio Dominican (0-4) by scores of 25-13, 25-17 and 27-25.

Schroeder led the team with 12 kills in the win while Averkamp totaled 11. Defensively, Emma Hallmann posted 14 digs and Julie Touchett made three blocks.

Bemidji State closed out the weekend with a five-set win (23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-27, 15-9) over McKendree (1-3).

The Beaver attack put on its most prolific outing of the season so far by notching 64 kills to hit at .197 for the match.

Schroeder and Averkamp again led the team with 14 kills apiece, while Haley Stolt tallied 13 and posted 17 digs to earn the double-double. Maddie Mackinac came up with a career-high 52 assists in the match. Hallmann posted a match-high 20 digs and Touchett recorded three blocks.

BSU will next compete in the Huskies Classic in St. Cloud where the team will meet St. Cloud State, Michigan Tech, South Dakota School of Mines and Wheeling Jesuit. The nonconference tournament will be held Sept. 12-14.