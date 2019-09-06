BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Bemidji State volleyball team opened the 2019 season with a split after the first day of play at the Ferris State Invitational on Friday in Big Rapids, Mich. The Beavers (2-0) began the nonconference tournament with a season-opening 3-0 sweep over the University of New Haven before suffering a 3-2 loss to Wayne State (Mich.).

Anna Averkamp led BSU with 22 kills over the two matches, recording a team-high 14 against WSU. Julie Touchett followed with 20 kills for the day.

Randi Johnson came up with 14 total blocks on defense and Taylor Kot notched 28 total digs, including a career-high 15 against New Haven.

The Beavers rattled off consecutive wins of 25-23, 25-23 and 25-22 in a close three-set sweep over New Haven to begin the day. The team hit .169 for the match and edged the Chargers in kills 39-35.

In the final match of the day, BSU picked a 25-21 win in set one before Wayne State recovered for wins of 25-19 and 25-17. The Beavers forced a fifth set after a 25-19 fourth-set win, but the Warriors prevailed 15-13 in the deciding set.

Bemidji State will conclude the weekend by meeting Ohio Dominican and McKendree at 8 a.m. and noon Saturday in Big Rapids, Mich.