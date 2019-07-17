BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team got back on track Thursday night with a 3-0 sweep of Thief River Falls at the BHS Gymnasium. The Lumberjacks sailed through sets with victories of 25-15, 25-10 and 25-14.

“I think we played a very clean game,” BHS head coach Alicia Kriens said. “There weren’t really any dips. We played very consistent overall. We got everybody in off the bench, which is always a nice thing.”

Taylor Wade paced the Jacks with a team-high 17 kills. Emily Wade, Ashley Hofstad and Allie Lillquist each recorded seven kills.

Emily Wade posted 33 set assists to lead BHS, while Jenna Anderson delivered 15 digs.

The Lumberjacks (4-2) will hit the road Tuesday, Sept. 10, for a 7:15 p.m. match at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.