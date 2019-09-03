BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team fell flat Tuesday night in a 3-0 sweep at the hands of Park Rapids at the BHS Gymnasium.

The Lumberjacks dropped the first two sets 25-17 and 25-21 and nearly hung on to win the third set. Despite trailing for most of the way, the Panthers clawed back to take the set 26-24 to clinch the match.

“We did not play up to our potential,” BHS head coach Alicia Kriens said. “We came out very flat-footed and we lacked energy. And it showed. We just never could quite string together anything. It definitely was not our night.”

Ashley Hofstad led BHS with eight kills, while Emily Wade posted a team-high 15 set assists. Jenna Anderson came up with 14 digs on defense, and Emma Huberty notched two blocks.

The Jacks (3-2) will look to get back in the win column Thursday, Sept. 5, with a 7:15 p.m. home match against Thief River Falls.