DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team picked up a road win over Detroit Lakes on Thursday night, winning 3-1.

The Lumberjacks won a tight opening set 26-24 before suffering their only loss of the night in set two 25-20. BHS clinched wins of 25-17 and 25-19 to close out the victory in four sets.

Ashley Hofstad led the way with 16 kills for the Jacks. Taylor Wade posted five aces to go along with 12 kills. Emily Wade came up with a team-leading 37 set assists.

On defense, Emily Wade notched 13 digs and was followed by Hofstad’s 12 and Jenna Anderson’s 11.

The win improved the Jacks to 3-1 on the season.

Bemidji will return home for a 7:15 p.m. matchup against Park Rapids on Tuesday, Sept. 3.