BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team made quick work of St. Cloud Tech on Tuesday night, sweeping the Tigers at the BHS Gymnasium.

The Lumberjacks (2-1) started out slowly in the first set before rallying for a 27-25 win. The second set went more smoothly in a 25-15 win, before the team closed out the match with a 25-20 victory in set three.

“We started off slow. That’s kind of been our thing this year so far,” BHS head coach Alicia Kriens said. “But we amped it up at the end of game one. We came out really tough game two and stayed very consistent. And then game three we kind of had some wavering, but overall we played all right.”

Emily Wade led Bemidji with four aces while also tallying a team-high 24 set assists to go along with 15 digs.

Taylor Wade netted a team-leading 10 kills, followed by Ashley Hofstad’s nine and Emma Huberty’s six.

Jenna Anderson led the team defensively with 17 digs.

The Jacks are set to return to action Thursday, Aug. 29, for a 7:15 p.m. match at Detroit Lakes.