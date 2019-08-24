EDINA -- Centennial caught the Bemidji High School volleyball team on its heels Saturday, handing the Lumberjacks their first loss of the season by a 3-1 decision as part of the Breakdown Tip Off Classic in Edina.

BHS (1-1) dropped the first two sets, 25-16 and 25-20, before staving off elimination through a 25-23 win in the third set. Nevertheless, the Cougars finished the job with a 25-14 victory in the fourth.

Taylor Wade led Bemidji with 10 kills, also sharing the blocks lead at three with Emma Huberty. Emily Wade distributed 25 set assists, while Jenna Anderson piled up 27 digs.

The Jacks return home for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with St. Cloud Tech on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Centennial 3, Bemidji 1

BHS 16 20 25 14

CEN 25 25 23 25