BURNSVILLE -- Middle blocker Julie Touchett will be one to keep an eye on for the Bemidji State volleyball team this season.

The senior from Verona, Wis., was named BSU’s Player to Watch with the release of the 2019 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Coaches’ Poll on Monday, where the Beavers were picked to finish 13th in the conference.

Touchett ranked second on Bemidji State in attack percentage (.271) and blocks (73) last season. She also recorded 197 kills and leads all active Beavers in career kills (483), attack attempts (1,324), solo blocks (51), assisted blocks (148) and total blocks (199).

Northern State topped the NSIC poll with 209 points and six first-place votes. Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota Duluth tied for second at 203 points, with C-SP owning a slight edge in first-place votes (5-4).

Wayne State was fourth in the poll with 178 points, and Southwest Minnesota State followed in fifth (170 points) while claiming one first-place vote.

Bemidji State’s 43 points trumped Minot State (42), Minnesota Crookston (38) and U-Mary (34).

BSU kicks off the season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 in a home exhibition against Valley City State. The regular season will commence with the Ferris State Invitational Sept. 6-7, opening against New Haven (Conn.), in Big Rapids, Mich.

NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1-Northern State 209 (6); T2-Concordia-St. Paul 203 (5); T2-Minnesota Duluth 203 (4); 4-Wayne State 178; 5-Southwest Minnesota State 170 (1); 6-Minnesota State 146; 7-Winona State 135; 8-St. Cloud State 126; 9-Upper Iowa 125; 10-Sioux Falls 114; 11-Augustana 78; 12-Minnesota State Moorhead 76; 13-Bemidji State 43; 14-Minot State 42; 15-Minnesota Crookston 38; 16-U-Mary 34.