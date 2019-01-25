BSU volleyball adds to signing class

Johnson was a two-time All-Region VI volleyball selection and two-time All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference selection at Kansas City Kansas Community College. She led the Blue Devils in kills (381, 3.28/set) and blocks (108, 0.93/set) in her sophomore season, and helped the Blue Devils to a 19-16 record in 2018 and a Region VI Tournament appearance.

Johnson was also a four-time letter winner in volleyball and basketball at Lee’s Summit High School. She helped the Tigers reach the national tournament four years in a row and were ranked eighth in Missouri her senior season.