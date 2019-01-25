BSU volleyball adds to signing class
BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State volleyball head coach Kevin Ulmer has announced the addition of Randi Johnson (MB/OH, 6-1, Kansas City, Mo.) to the BSU volleyball program for the 2019 season. Johnson joins Annie Hopp and Samiya Jami who have signed National Letters of Intent to attend Bemidji State in the fall of 2019.
Johnson was a two-time All-Region VI volleyball selection and two-time All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference selection at Kansas City Kansas Community College. She led the Blue Devils in kills (381, 3.28/set) and blocks (108, 0.93/set) in her sophomore season, and helped the Blue Devils to a 19-16 record in 2018 and a Region VI Tournament appearance.
Johnson was also a four-time letter winner in volleyball and basketball at Lee’s Summit High School. She helped the Tigers reach the national tournament four years in a row and were ranked eighth in Missouri her senior season.