VOLLEYBALL: Coach Palivec inducted to NSIC Hall of Fame

The induction, which also recognized former BSU student-athlete and current Alumni B Club president Randy Bowen as the recipient of the noel Olson Volunteer of the Year Award, was held in Burnsville to kick off the NSIC Summer Meetings.

The Hall now holds 197 individual members and one team.

Palivec ranks second on Bemidji State’s all-time coaching wins list with 119 victories. Starting in 1994, she quickly turned the program around with a 19-17 record in her second season to finish with more wins than they had in six years.

From there, the team kept trending upward, as Palivec won NSIC Volleyball coach of the year in 1995, claimed two second place NSIC finishes and helped the team to 21-12 and 25-7 records in 1997 and 1999, respectively.