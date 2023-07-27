Upsets flood Wednesday rounds of match play at The Birchmont

BEMIDJI – The first rounds of match play in the women’s division all went chalk. All but one match, that is.

The Birchmont Golf Tournament is predictably unpredictable. Though, its flair for the dramatic has a way of surprising spectators even after they’ve seen it all. Five-time women’s champion and 2023 medalist winner Emily Israelson fell victim to the chaos on Wednesday at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Anna Eckmann, a Park Rapids native, strolled into the round of 16 as the No. 15 seed in the field. After 19 holes, she knocked off Israelson in dramatic fashion.

Trailing by a hole, Israelson’s par on No. 18 evened the match to force a playoff. The two walked over to the first tee box, where Eckmann finished the 19th hole of the day with a par. It was enough to punch her ticket to the quarterfinals.

Emily Israelson putts on the fifth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Neither Eckmann or Israelson led by more than a hole on Wednesday. Eckmann took a 1-up lead to start the day before Israelson won back-to-back holes on Nos. 4 and 5. Eckmann won two straight of her own before Israelson evened the match again before the turn.

Israelson’s par on No. 10 gave her a 1-up lead before Eckmann’s par on No. 15 evened the score. Eckmann set up the thrilling finish with a par on No. 17 to go 1-up.

Eckmann will take on Claudia Pilot of Rio Verde, Ariz., who defeated Riley Crothers 2-and-1. Morgan Hetletved of Grand Forks, N.D., and Larrie Lundgren of Chaska will meet in the quarterfinals at the bottom of the bracket.

Defending champion Abbie Kelm’s repeat tour got off to a promising start. She beat Taylor Offerdahl 6-and-5 in an all-Bemidji matchup. Jaya Grube and Lily Bredemeier joined the Grand Forks contingent in the quarterfinals with wins of 4-and-3 and 7-and-6, respectively.

Anna Tollette tees off at hole No. 5 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fifth-seeded Anna Tollette of Ramsey survived an upset bid. She held on to beat Kailey Abel 1-up in 22 holes. Tollette trailed by two after three holes, then won four consecutive holes before the turn. Abel sliced into her lead and squared the match with a par on No. 16. Tollette regained the one-hole lead with a par on No. 17, but her bogey on No. 18 forced a sudden-death playoff. Tollette survived on the fourth playoff hole to advance to the quarterfinals.

Women’s match play resumes at 7:56 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, on the first hole.

Josh Bergrud sends defending champ packing

Josh Galvin’s men’s title defense ended prematurely. The top seed from Maple Grove struggled to keep up with Josh Bergrud, the 32nd-seeded player out of Grand Forks. Bergrud won four of the first nine holes, then birdied twice on the back nine to beat Galvin 6-and-4. The dagger was a birdie on the 14th hole. Bergrud’s putt advanced him to the round of 16, setting up a date with Bemidji State men’s golfer Logan Schoepp out of Bismarck, N.D.

The runner-up from 2022 also fell on Wednesday. Grand Forks’ Adam Van Raden lost to 29th-seeded Luke Thompson of St. Louis Park in 20 holes. Van Raden took a 3-up lead after nine holes. Thompson answered by winning four of the first eight holes on the back nine. However, Thompson’s bogey on No. 18 opened the door for Van Raden to force a playoff. Thompson birdied the second sudden-death hole to win the match.

Boomer Well, the 22nd-seeded player out of Excelsior, needed a playoff to beat Bemidji’s Nick Yavarow. Well made par on the first playoff hole to win the match after his bogey forced an extra hole.

Nick Schaefer, the medalist out of Grand Forks, beat Zach Skarperud 3-and-2. Springfield’s Johnny Larson knocked off another single-digit seed, beating Fertile’s Rylin Petry 1-up. Alex Robb, the 28-seed out of Golden Valley, upset fifth-seeded Ian Simonich.

The round of 16 begins at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday on the first tee.

Execs Johnson and Hasselberg catch upset fever

Two high seeds shook up the men’s executive field in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Milaca’s Derek Hasselberg and Grand Forks’ Derrick Johnson advanced to the quarterfinals over two of the top four seeds in the bracket. Hasselberg rolled to a 5-and-4 victory over fourth-seeded Nathan Brewinski. Then Johnson eked out a 1-up win over second-seeded Troy Johnson, who won the medalist honor a day earlier.

Defending champion Jeff Thompson of Bemidji rolled to a 6-and-5 win over Steve Well. He will play against ninth-seeded Omar Daal of Gilbert, Ariz., who beat Chase Jackson 1-up.

Troy Johnson putts on the fourth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Seventh-seeded Joshua Faecke’s 1-up win over Joseph McKean secured a quarterfinal bid. Mark Hylden, the third-seeded player from Minneapolis, won a 19-hole match against Chris Burgau. He will take on sixth-seeded Joe Burgess of Woodbury, who beat Ryan Skarperud 1-up.

The executive quarterfinals begin at 12:55 p.m. on Thursday on the first hole.

High-seeded seniors roll into quarterfinals

Bemidji’s Jeff Wiltse got off to a solid start as he aims to defend his senior division championship. He defeated Paul Court of Cold Spring 6-and-4. He will take on ninth-seeded Robert Bye of Fargo, N.D., who beat Todd Daniels 1-up. Fourth-seeded Scott Hinners of Bemidji coasted to a 6-and-4 win over Charles Forbes. He will go head-to-head with fifth-seeded Jeff Slupe of Wilcox, Colo. Slupe beat Todd Schaefer 3-and-2.

Second-seeded Dale Finck out of Henning was a medalist winner who didn’t suffer a first-round upset on Wednesday. He beat Tom Gruidl 3-and-2. Trent Wilcox of Park Rapids pulled out a 2-and-1 victory over David Adams.

Scott Hinners putts the ninth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Third-seeded Pete Passolt and sixth-seeded Curt Howard joked about not being in the same group for match play before their 30th qualifying round together on Monday. The two will square off for a semifinal bid. Passolt beat Steve Thompson 8-and-6, while Howard beat David Mooney 2-and-1.

The seniors will start at 9:06 a.m. on Thursday on the first hole.

Another medalist falls in masters match play

Rick Vanyo was the third medalist to lose an opening-round match on Tuesday. David Pilot of Rio Verde, Ariz., beat Vanyo 1-up. He will take on Jack Seiberlich of Gold Canyon, Ariz. Third-seeded Douglas Taylor of Williston, N.D., beat Mark Noga 2-up, while 11thj-seeded John McEnrow of Crosslake beat Dave Fox 1-up.

Defending champion Jeff Tweeton survived Paul Rassmssen’s upset bid with a 2-up win. Fourth-seeded Steve Herzog and fifth-seeded Don Dale rolled into the quarterfinals as well.

The masters round of eight will start at 8:12 a.m. off the first tee box.

Close matches highlight junior 13-17 quarterfinals

Fertile’s Masen Nowacki, the top seed in the field, scratched a 2-and-1 victory over Jackson White. He will face off against fifth-seeded Logan Motzko of Chaska. Motzko beat fourth-seeded Kolber Koerner 1-up.

Second-seeded Carter White of Verndale had the lone convincing win in the junior 13-15 division on Wednesday. He beat Gavin Rude 6-and-5. Third-seeded Preston Miller of St. Louis Park beat Owen Grand 2-and-1.

The junior 13-17 semifinals start at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday off the first tee box.

For complete results and Thursday tee times, visit thebirchmont.com and click on the “Register Here” tab to get to the Golf Genius portal. The portal code is 99BIRCH. Weeklong Birchmont coverage can be found at www.bemidjipioneer.com .

Haily Abel considers her putt on the fourth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Scott Hinners chips toward the ninth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Ava Olson putts on the fourth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Carrie Lundgren tees off at hole No. 5 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Emily Israelson tees off at hole No. 8 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Jeremy Grube chips onto the 10th green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Jason Urbaniak putts onto the 10th green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Pat Arnason watches his tee shot at hole No. 11 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Curt Howard watches his tee shot at hole No. 10 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

David Mooney chips toward the pin on hole No. 9 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Abbie Kelm lines up her putt on the fifth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Rick Passolt putts the ninth green while Charles Forbes watches during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

