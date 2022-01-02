BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State women’s track and field team announced two new contributors on Friday that will join the Beavers in time for the 2021-22 indoor season.

The new signees are sprinter Makayla Lewis (Freeport, Grand Bahama) and hurdler Dynia Lewis (West Palm Beach, Fla.).

Makayla Lewis’s cousin, Demetrius Pinder, earned a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics in the 4x400 meter relay. Her personal-best times are 12.49 seconds in the 100-meter dash, 25.52 in the 200-meter dash and 58.13 in the 400-meter dash.

Dynia Lewis was named to the South Florida Sun Sentinel Spring 2021 All-County First Team after ranking ninth in Florida’s Class 4A in the 100-meter hurdles with a PR of 14.72.