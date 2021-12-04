FARGO, N.D. -- The Bemidji State women’s track and field team kicked off its indoor season on Friday at the Dakota Alumni Classic in Fargo, N.D., picking up 10 top-five finishes and 23 personal records in the process.

The Beavers placed third of six teams at the meet with 69 points, trailing only Division I schools North Dakota State (158.5 points) and North Dakota (119).

Sophomore sprinter Alaina Hall picked up BSU’s lone event win with a time of 7.64 in the 60-meter dash, which ranks fourth all-time in indoor program history.

Sophomore pole vaulter Megan Judge (3.16 meters) and junior 600-meter runner Maryse Mbenoun (1:39.46) both tallied second-place showings for Bemidji State.

The Beavers also got third-place performances out of Hall in the long jump (5.44 meters), Hall in the 200-meter dash (26.23) and Rachel Myers in the 400-meter dash (1:00.02).

Bemidji State’s next meet is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2022, with the BSU Alumni Meet at the Gillett Wellness Center.





Team Results

1-North Dakota State 158.5; 2-North Dakota 119; 3-Bemidji State 69; 4-MSU Moorhead 31.5; 5-Concordia-Moorhead 16; 6-Valley City State 8.