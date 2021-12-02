BURNSVILLE -- The Bemidji State women’s track and field team was tabbed seventh in the 2021-22 NSIC Preseason Indoor Coaches’ Poll on Thursday.

In addition to the team’s ranking, senior pentathlete Aneesa Tucker was named BSU’s Field Athlete to Watch, while junior mid-distance runner Maryse Mbenoun was the team’s Track Athlete to Watch.

The Beavers received 106 points in the poll, just behind Minnesota Duluth and Northern State (129 points each) for a top-five spot. Minnesota State garnered 194 points and 12 first-place votes to top the poll, while Augustana (181 points), U-Mary (172) and Winona State (158) filled in the rest of the top four.

Minnesota State sprinter/hurdler Denisha Cartwright was named the NSIC’s Preseason Track Athlete of the Year, while U-Mary jumper D’Andra Morris was selected as the Preseason Field Athlete of the Year.

Bemidji State begins the 2021-22 indoor season at 11:50 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Dakota Alumni Classic, hosted by North Dakota State in Fargo, N.D.