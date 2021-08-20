BEMIDJI -- Cole Matetich wasn’t in a hurry. And now, having taken his time, he’s ready to jump into college athletics.

The recent Bemidji High School graduate committed to the Gustavus Adolphus men’s track and field program on Wednesday at the high school. At Gustavus, Matetich will compete in the high jump, fill in on running events as needed and even try his hand at the javelin.

“That’s just kind of how it worked out,” he said of committing so late in the process. “I definitely had more time to think about it, (decide) where I for sure knew I wanted to go.”

Matetich had a number of offers, ranging from Division I to Division III, many of which came about after the 2021 state meet. Matetich placed sixth in Class AA in the high jump, clearing the bar at 6-foot-2. Matetich also won the Section 8AA meet this spring with a personal-record jump of 6-5.

“(State) definitely got me out there more, and I heard from way more schools once I had those accomplishments,” Matetich said.

From there, the process began. Even though he had already graduated, his college plans were undecided. Once he toured Gustavus in St. Peter, though, he was sold on the community and the opportunity to pursue his hobbies like hunting and fishing.

“I met with the team and the coaches and everything, and they really liked me and wanted me,” Matetich said. “… This was the school that just really clicked for me.”

Matetich plans to major in geology in college while competing for a Gusties program that placed fourth at the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference meet and 18th at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships in 2021.

While Matetich’s college plan all came together rather quickly, he’s now got his next four years mapped out. Thankfully for Matetich, a few big leaps helped him land in just the right spot.

“It’s a really cool experience to go (to state), but it definitely gets your name out there more, the more you compete,” he said. “… It’s amazing. Just the fact that I get to continue on with athletics in college (is special).”