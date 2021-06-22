Nick Youso

Senior, boys track and field

Nick Youso ran the fastest split on the fastest team at the Class AA state meet for Bemidji. The BHS senior capped his career with a 1:56 split in the final leg of the 4x800 relay, anchoring the Lumberjacks and leading them to a second-place finish in all of Minnesota. The team, which also consists of Brooks Matetich, Isaak McDonald and Paul Louvar, crossed the finish line in 7:56.38 to comfortably claim silver. Youso also took part in the 800-meter run and placed 10th with a time of 1:58.83.