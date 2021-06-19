ST. MICHAEL -- Less than four inches separated Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck junior Monica Johnson from a state title Friday at the Class A girls track and field state meet hosted by St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Johnson placed second in the shot put event, topping out with a throw of 42 feet, 11 inches.

Only Delaney Smith of Windom Area surpassed that mark, edging Johnson with her winning throw of 43 feet, 2.75 inches to take the state title.

Johnson was the lone athlete from the NKB Bulldogs at the meet. She equaled her second-place finish in the shot put at the 2019 state meet.

Bagley/Fosston eighth-grader Ava Phrakonkham took part in three events Friday.

Phrakonkham placed seventh in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.57 seconds. She later finished 10th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.78 seconds.

Anisa Thompson of the Blake School earned wins in both the 100 and 200 with times of 12.23 and 25.46.

Bagley/Fosston also fielded a team in the 4x100 relay, which included Chloe McLean, Isabella Warmbold, Lauren Sekely and Phrakonkham. The group took 11th with a time of 51.98 seconds.

Rockford captured the 4x100 state title with a time of 49.88 seconds.

In the Class A boys meet held Friday morning, Clearbrook-Gonvick junior Jack McQuown placed 13th in the 800 with a time of 2:02.28. Perham’s Jacob McCleary won the event with a time of 1:56.92.

Morris Area/Chokio Alberta claimed the boys team title with 42 points, while Rockford won the girls title with 46 points.

The Class AA boys and girls track and field meets will take place Saturday, June 19. The boys meet begins at 10 a.m. with the girls meet following at 3:30 p.m.