Lauren Berg is set on adding a new branch to the history this weekend.

“I can always talk track with them,” the Bemidji High School junior said. “They can always help me. When they’re watching my races, too, they can watch and help.”

Berg will be one of 11 Lumberjacks at the Class AA state track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday, June 19, including one of five members on the girls team. But she’s certainly not the first Berg to compete at the highest level.

Her father, Nick, is a 1983 state champion in pole vaulting. And her brother, Isaac, was a member of the 4x800 relay team that won state in 2017.

While Lauren hasn’t yet reached that status, she has joined in on another family tradition. During both the Section 8AA prelims and finals, she broke the program record in the 300-meter hurdles and joined Nick and Isaac as school record holders.

“I got done running in section prelims (and) I started saying, ‘Oh my gosh, that was like my worst race ever,” said Lauren, who unknowingly had just broken Holly Janson’s 26-year-old program record. “Literally in the middle of that, (boys head coach Steve Sneide) was like, ‘Congrats, school record holder.’ It was super exciting because that’s been my goal all year, to break that.”

Berg isn’t the only Lumberjack with sights set on history. During the Section 8AA finals, Mady Schmidt was 0.06 seconds shy of the 100 hurdles school record of 14.69, which was also set by Janson in 1995. Schmidt is no stranger to state herself, having also qualified as an individual in diving in the fall and in gymnastics in the winter.

“It’s really cool to have that record broken,” said Berg, who also has her name on two individual and four team program records in gymnastics. “Especially now with Mady, she’s getting close too. It’s our little hurdle duo.”

The 4x400 relay team also topped the section and will compete at state. Josie Aitken, Mary Beth Mathews, Regan DeWitt and Berg will all carry the baton.

Of the bunch, Schmidt is seeded highest at fourth overall. She will run in the 100 hurdles at approximately 3:54 p.m. Berg is seeded fifth in the 300 hurdles, which is scheduled to begin at 5:18 p.m., and the 4x400 relay team is seeded 10th for its 6:15 p.m. start.

“We all want to go out there and see how high we can place,” Berg said. “And then for Mady and I, the goal has been for both of us to break the school record. So hopefully both of us can do that.

“The biggest thing is to go out there and compete our best. It’ll be fun because we get to watch the boys a little in the morning, and then the girls in the afternoon. It’ll be fun, as a team, supporting each other.”