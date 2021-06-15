Lauren Berg

Junior, girls track and field

Lauren Berg was better than ever -- not once, but twice. The Bemidji junior broke the school’s 300-meter hurdles record two times last week en route to becoming one of 11 Lumberjacks to qualify for state. Berg clocked a time of 45.73 in the Section 8AA prelims, breaking Holly Janson’s 26-year-old record of 45.96, and then Berg bested that mark three days later with a 45.52 marker in the 8AA finals. Berg will also compete at state with the 4x400 relay team alongside Josie Aitken, Mary Beth Mathews and Regan DeWitt.