FERGUS FALLS -- Members of the Bemidji High School track and field team qualified for state in seven events Saturday at the Section 8AA finals in Fergus Falls.

The BHS boys qualified in four events and the girls earned spots in three events.

The Lumberjack boys placed third as a team with 77 points, while the girls finished seventh with 44 points.

“Our kids performed really well,” Bemidji boys head coach Steve Sneide said. “We had a lot of PRs today. That’s all we can really ask for is to compete your best at the section meet.”

The top two finishers in each event qualified for the Class AA state meet.

Cole Matetich took first place in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 5 inches, surpassing his personal record by three inches.

Nick Youso crossed the finish line first in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.89.

Youso will also be headed to state with the 4x800 relay team, which recorded a winning time of 8:02.56. Paul Louvar, Brooks Matetich and Isaak McDonald are also on the team.

Jacob Kelly came within 0.06 seconds of first place in the 110 hurdles, but he’ll still be at state as the section runner-up after clocking a time of 14.96 seconds.

The Bemidji girls posted first-place finishes in three events to pave their way to state.

Mady Schmidt and Lauren Berg were victorious in each of the hurdle races.

Schmidt won the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.75 seconds, only 0.05 shy of the school record.

Berg, meanwhile, broke her own school record by posting a first-place time of 45.52 in the 300 hurdles.

Berg also picked up a first-place finish with the 4x400 relay team, which posted the top time of 4:08.93. Josie Aitkin, Mary Beth Mathews and Regan DeWitt are also members of the team.

“I’m really proud of how our whole girls team has progressed throughout the whole season,” BHS girls head coach Chris Lehman said. “We’re a very young team. … They did a very good job of working hard all year.”

“We’re excited to send a big group of kids down to state,” Sneide added. “It’s just nice after they missed their season last year. It was nice to see them battle and fight this year to earn a trip to state.”

The BHS girls 4x200 relay team finished only 0.01 seconds behind Moorhead for second place to narrowly miss a state berth.

The BHS boys 4x400 relay team also finished only one spot out from a state qualifying berth after finishing about three seconds behind second-place Alexandria.

Following the meet, Bemidji’s Ryan Aylesworth was named Section 8AA Assistant Coach of the Year.

Moorhead captured the section boys team title with 151 points, while Alexandria claimed the girls team title with 137 points.

Most events for the Class AA state meet will be held Saturday, June 19, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The boys meet begins at 10 a.m. and the girls meet at 3:30 p.m.

The 3200-meter races for all classes will be held Thursday, June 17. The Class A state meet will take place Friday, June 18.

Boys Team Results

1-Moorhead 151; 2-Willmar 99.5; 3-Bemidji 77; 4-Monticello 68; 5-Alexandria 66; 6-St. Cloud Apollo 59; 7-Brainerd 56; 8-Sartell 23; 9-Fergus Falls 18.5; 10-St. Cloud Tech 17; T11-Rocori 16; T11-Little Falls 16; 13-Sauk Rapids-Rice 14; 14-Foley 11; 15-Becker 9; 16-Detroit Lakes 1.

Girls Team Results

1-Alexandria 137; 2-Willmar 89; 3-Brainerd 77; 4-Monticello 74; 5-Rocori 64; 6-Moorhead 62; 7-Bemidji 44; 8-St. Cloud Apollo 37; 9-Fergus Falls 29; 10-Sartell 26; 11-Little Falls 19; 12-Detroit Lakes 14; 13-Sauk Rapids-Rice 13; 14-Foley 7.5; 15-St. Cloud Tech 6.5; 16-Becker 1.