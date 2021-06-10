PARK RAPIDS -- Local track and field athletes qualified for the Class A state meet at the Section 8A championship meet Tuesday in Park Rapids.

The top two finishers in each event qualified for the state meet.

Bagley/Fosston eighth-grader Ava Phrakonkham qualified for state in three events. She claimed first place in the 100-meter dash (12.75) and the 200-meter dash (26.32) to qualify in each event.

Phrakonkham also qualified for state with Chloe McLean, Lauren Sekely and Isabella Warmbold as members of the Bagley/Fosston 4x100 relay team. The group posted a first-place time of 51.71 seconds.

Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck junior Monica Johnson won the shot put event to punch her ticket to state. She recorded a throw of 41 feet, 2.25 inches, which was six feet better than the next closest competitor.

Clearbrook-Gonvick junior Jack McQuown took second in the 800 with a time of 2:02.25 to earn a spot at the state meet.

TrekNorth sophomore Trey Godding set a new school record in the 1600 at the meet, posting a time of 4:59.86 to finish eighth.

The Class A boys and girls state track and field meets are scheduled for June 18 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The 3200-meter races for all classes will be held June 17.

Girls Team Results

1-Barnesville 74.5; 2-Thief River Falls 69; 3-Crookston 52; 4-Park Rapids 48; 5-Frazee 40; T6-Fertile-Beltrami 39; T6-East Grand Forks 39; 8-Bagley/Fosston 38; 9-Nevis 36; 10-West Marshall Fusion 34.5; 11-Pelican Rapids 32.5; 12-Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck 32; 13-United Clay-Becker 30; 14-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 28; T15-Park Christian 22; T15-Roseau 22; 17-Clearbrook-Gonvick 19; 18-Kittson County Central 9; 19-BGMR 8; 20-Warroad 6.5; 21-Lake of the Woods/Rainy River 6; T22-Fisher 5; T22-Ada-Borup 5; 24-Red Lake County 4; 25-WHA; 2; 26-NCE/UH 1.

Boys Team Results

1-East Grand Forks 79; 2-Park Rapids 78; 3-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 76; 4-Nevis 53; 5-West Marshall Fusion 47; 6-Thief River Falls 45; 7-Crookston 35; 8-BGMR 32; 9-Pelican Rapids 31.5; 10-Roseau 26; 11-Frazee 25.5; 12-Clearbrook-Gonvick 25; 13-Park Christian 22; T14-Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck 19; T14-Ada-Borup 19; 16-WHA 18; 17-Rothsay 15; 18-Fisher 11; 19-Lake of the Woods/Rainy River 9.5; T20-Red Lake County 8; T20-Warroad 8; T20-United Clay-Becker 8; 23-Bagley/Fosston 5; 24-NCE/UH 3; 25-Barnesville 2; 26-TrekNorth 1; 27-Fertile-Beltrami 0.5.