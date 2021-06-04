SAUK RAPIDS -- Athletes from the Bemidji High School boys and girls track and field teams competed in the Central Lakes Conference Championships on Thursday in Sauk Rapids, though their scores were not considered official.

The Lumberjacks took part as an exhibition team due to BHS not officially being a member of the CLC. Bemidji athletic teams temporarily joined the conference this season for scheduling purposes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Had their performances counted, the Bemidji girls would have won four events and earned six top-three finishes, while the boys would have taken first in two events and posted eight top-three finishes.

Each BHS team posted the fastest times in two relay events.

The girls clocked top times in the 4x200-meter relay (1:47.9) and the 4x400 relay (4:06.68). The boys crossed the line first in the 4x400 relay (3:29.17) and the 4x800 relay (8:15.51).

Mady Schmidt and Lauren Berg each registered the best times in the 100 hurdles (14.89) and 300 hurdles (46.05), respectively.

Alexandria swept both the boys and girls team titles.

Bemidji will next prepare for the Section 8AA prelims on Wednesday, June 9, in Sartell. The finals will follow on June 12 in Fergus Falls.