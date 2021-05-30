The Glencoe native and Bemidji State junior wrapped up her career with the BSU women’s track and field team on Saturday with an 11th-place finish at the 2021 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Mich.

Carrasco’s final throw of her career went 46 feet, 4.25 inches and earned her a spot on the All-American Second Team. The distinction is her first outdoor All-American honor, an award that should go well with two indoor All-American awards already on her mantle.

Carrasco is the first Beaver to be named an outdoor All-American since Kristi Buerkle in 2011, and she’s the first thrower to do so since Sheena Devine in 2008.

After a foul on her first throw of the day, Carrasco’s second toss went 43-10.00 to put her 14th in the field of 17. Her final third and final throw bumped her up three spots to 11th.

Zada Swoopes of West Texas A&M captured the national title with a toss of 57-8.5.

Two weeks ago, Carrasco won the NSIC Outdoor Track and Field shot put with a personal-record throw of 51-0. That same distance would have placed her second in Saturday’s national championships.

Nevertheless, Carrasco ends her career with her name all over Bemidji State’s record book. She owns three of the outdoor program’s top 10 shot put marks as well as all five of the best hammer throw distances all-time.

Carrasco is soon planning to move to Arizona, where her husband is originally from, and is set to obtain a criminal justice degree from BSU online next year.