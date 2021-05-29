ALEXANDRIA -- Five different Lumberjacks helped combine for six event wins for the Bemidji High School track and field teams on Friday. BHS competed at the Alexandria Invite, where the boys took third out of five teams and the girls placed fifth.

Despite their placement among the team standings, the Bemidji girls racked up five first-place finishes. Lauren Berg and Mady Schmidt were each in on three of them, as the duo tallied two on their own and joined forces with Josie Aitken and Mary Beth Mathews in the 4x200 relay.

Berg was first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.59, and she also claimed gold in the pole vault with a marker of 8 feet, 6 inches.

Schmidt posted a distance of 16-10.5 in the long jump and clocked a time of 15.53 in the 100 hurdles for her individual wins. Schmidt also anchored the 4x200 relay team that finished in 1:48.19.

Additionally, Schmidt took third in the 200 hurdles at 27.48, and Mia Hoffman was third in the 1600 with a time of 5:25.77 to close the girls’ top-three performances.

On the boys side, Nate Alto finished the 1600 in 4:36.00 for his team’s lone win of the day. The Jacks also had six more top-three markers, including second-place showings from Nick Youso (52.07 in the 400) and Paul Louvar (2:01.13 in the 800).

Elsewhere, Ethan Maish was third in the 1600 at 4:41.04, while Sam Schulze was third in the 300 hurdles at 43.18. Brooks Matetich posted a 2:01.22 finish in the 800, and he ran the first leg for the 4x400 relay team, which placed third with a time of 3:29.57. Louvar, Isaak McDonald and Youso ran the final three legs.

In all, the Bemidji boys totalled a team score of 64, while the BHS girls finished with 56 points.

Moorhead dominated the meet on the boys side, compiling a score of 315.33 to outscore the rest of the field combined. Alexandria won on the girls side with 168.5 points.

The Lumberjacks are scheduled to return to action for the Central Lakes Conference Championship, which begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 3, in Sauk Rapids.





Boys Team Results

1-Moorhead 315.33; 2-Alexandria 123; 3-Bemidji 64; 4-Rocori 48.33; 5-Detroit Lakes 1.33.





Girls Team Results

1-Alexandria 168.5; 2-Moorhead 116; 3-Rocori 115; 4-Detroit Lakes 67.5; 5-Bemidji 56.