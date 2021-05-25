Mady Schmidt

Junior, girls track and field

Mady Schmidt made a perfect run through a dual meet against Moorhead, winning all three of her individual events. Although the Lumberjacks lost by a 93-65 margin, Schmidt landed atop the podium three times throughout the afternoon. She placed first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.41 seconds, in the 200-meter dash at 27.05 seconds and in the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 6.5 inches. In total, the Bemidji girls tallied eight event wins during the meet.