BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State thrower Zoe Carrasco has qualified for the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the shot put. The NCAA announced on Tuesday the participants for the meet, which is set for May 27-29 and will take place at Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich.

Carrasco qualified for the meet with a throw of 15.54 meters (51 feet) on May 15 at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Outdoor Championships in Duluth. She captured the conference title with the throw that broke the BSU outdoor program record.

The junior enters the national meet with the fifth-best mark in the shot put in Division II and the third-best mark in the NCAA Central Region. She reached the NCAA provisional qualifying standard six times during the season.

Carrasco, a native of Glencoe, is the first Beaver to qualify for the NCAA D-II Outdoor Championships since Kristi Buerkle competed in the 400-meter dash in 2011. Sheena Devine was the school’s most recent thrower to qualify for nationals in the shot put in 2008. Carrasco could join Buerkle and Devine as the only three-time NCAA All-Americans in program history.

Carrasco has also shined in the hammer throw where she has set the top five marks in BSU outdoor history. She posted seven event wins between the shot put, hammer throw and discus through the outdoor season.

Carrasco, formerly Zoe Christensen, placed fourth in the shot put at the 2021 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in March with a throw of 14.98 meters (49 feet, 1.75 inches).

The shot put competition at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships is set for 4 p.m. on May 29.