BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School track and field teams succumbed to the Spuds of Moorhead on Monday, falling 93-65 on the girls side and 118-40 on the boys side at the BHS track.

Despite the team losses, though, Mady Schmidt was a perfect 3-for-3 in capturing first place for the Lumberjacks in each of her individual events.

Schmidt topped the podium in the 100-meter hurdles (15.41 seconds), the 200-meter dash (27.05) and the long jump (15 feet, 6.5 inches).

Schmidt’s efforts were a part of eight wins for the Bemidji girls. Individually, Mary Beth Mathews was the best triple jumper with a distance of 33-1.25, while Regan DeWitt (5:45.76) and Liberty Dickerson (2:37.13) topped the field in the 1600 and 800 runs, respectively.

A pair of the girls’ relay teams were also victorious. The 4x200 contingent won out in 1:49.31, while the 4x400 group took first in 4:17.73.

On the boys side, the Jacks tallied five winners.

Isaiah Rintala hurled the discus 149 feet, 11 inches. Cameron Carleton cleared the bar at 13 feet in pole vaulting, and Cole Matetich cleared 6-2 in the high jump.

On the track, Nick Youso claimed victory in the 800 with his time of 2:01.41, while the 4x800 relay team clocked in at 8:10.36 for first place, as well.

BHS will take the show on the road and meet Alexandria for a 2 p.m. dual on Thursday, May 27.