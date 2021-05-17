DULUTH -- Junior Zoe Carrasco broke a Bemidji State women’s track and field program record en route to claiming the shot put title at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Outdoor Championships in Duluth last weekend.

Three program records fell as the Beavers placed eighth out of 15 teams with 34.5 points for the three-day meet that concluded Saturday. University of Mary captured the team title with 174 points.

Carrasco secured her first conference title in the shot put with a throw of 15.54 meters (51 feet) to break Sheena Devine’s record of 15.43m (50 feet, 7.5 inches) set in 2007.

A native of Glencoe, Minn., Carrasco is the first individual conference champion for BSU since Kristi Buerkle won the 200m and 400m races in 2011, and is the first throwing champion since Devine in 2008.

Carrasco’s first-place throw was her sixth of the season to reach the NCAA provisional qualifying mark and ranks fourth in the country.

The other two program records were broken by the 4x400m relay team and freshman Mary Goodwin in the 3,000m steeplechase.

The 4x400m relay team of sophomore Janice Cole, junior Ryne Prigge, senior Aneesa Tucker and junior Maryse Mbenoun broke the BSU record with a fourth-place time of 3:52.6.

Also earning five points for the team score with a fourth-place finish was senior Libby Christenson in the heptathlon. She set a personal record of 4,278 points in the heptathlon, along with personal records in the 100m hurdles, 200m dash, long jump and 800m run. Christenson was one of three Beavers to earn points in the heptathlon, including Tucker in sixth and freshman Emily Curtice in eighth.

Curtice also scored team points by taking fifth in the javelin (37.79m/123-11.75). Junior Coley Rezabek clinched three points in the event by placing sixth (36.96m/121-3.25).

Senior Analise Fabre finished sixth in the triple jump with a personal-record attempt of 11.45m (37-6.75), which ranks second in BSU outdoor history.

The 4x100m relay team of Cole, freshman Alaina Hall, senior Jada Barker and sophomore Kendra Ekereke, earned the final point for Bemidji State by taking eighth with a time of 48.56.

Goodwin broke the BSU record in the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 11:44.82 to place 11th. The previous record (11:48.10) was set by Christa Pribula in 2005.

Team Results

1-U-Mary 174; 2-Minnesota State 157; 3-Augustana 90; 4-Winona State 69.5; 5-Northern State 67; 6-Minnesota Duluth 54; 7-Sioux Falls 49; 8-Bemidji State 34.5; 9-St. Cloud State 28.5; 10-Wayne State 28; 11-Concordia-St. Paul 26; 12-SW Minn. State 17; 13-MSU Moorhead 14; 14-Upper Iowa 6; 15-Minot State 2.5.