ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji High School boys and girls track and field teams each placed second in a quadrangular meet at St. Cloud Apollo on Thursday.

The Lumberjacks boys totaled 80 points, second to Alexandria’s 106. The BHS girls also took second with 65 points, while Alexandria earned 130.5 to finish first.

The Bemidji boys scored wins in six events at the meet.

Nick Youso finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:04.37. He notched his second first-place finish of the day as a member of the 4x400m relay team. Youso, Paul Louvar, Brooks Matetich and Isaak McDonald took first with a time of 3:31.16.

Josef Lalli captured the top prize in the 1600m with a time of 4:47.01.

The Lumberjack boys earned three wins in field events. Isaiah Rintala placed first in discus (139 feet, 3 inches), as did Cole Matetich at high jump (6-02) and Cameron Carleton on pole vault (12-0).

The BHS girls also earned wins in six events.

Lauren Berg led the way with two individual wins and a first-place finish with the 4x200m relay. Berg placed first in the 300m hurdles with a time of 46.88 and notched the top mark on pole vault at 8 feet, 6 inches. Berg, Josie Aitkin, Mady Schmidt and Jadyn Kelly clocked a time of 1:51 in the 4x200m relay to take that event.

Schmidt and Kelly also achieved individual event wins. Schmidt placed first in the 100m hurdles (15.93) and Kelly earned high marks on high jump (5 feet).

Josey LaValley posted a time of 12:46.68 to win at 3200m.

The Lumberjacks will return home to host Moorhead in a dual meet at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 17, at BHS.

Boys Team Results

1-Alexandria 106; 2-Bemidji 80; 3-St. Cloud Apollo 59; 4-St. Cloud Tech 27.

Girls Team Results

1-Alexandria 130.5; 2-Bemidji 65; 3-St. Cloud Tech 28; 4-St. Cloud Apollo 26.5.