MANKATO -- The Bemidji State women’s track and field record book made way for a new entry on Friday, as Ryne Prigge broke the program’s 9-year-old 800-meter run record at the Maverick Classic in Mankato.

Prigge finished with a first-place time of 2:14.68 to break the previous record of 2:15.57, which Michelle Ohman set in 2012.

The Beavers, meanwhile, placed third as a team. Coley Rezabek also placed first in the javelin with a throw of 131 feet, 8.75 inches, joining Prigge as the school’s event winners at the meet.

Zoe Carrasco hit the national provisional qualifying marks in both the shot put and the hammer throw once again on Friday. She was third in the shot put on Friday with a season-best 47-00.25, and she was fourth in the hammer throw at 174-07.

Analise Fabre placed second in the triple jump (36-11.75), while Reygan Brown also carded a top-three finish in the event (36-09.75). Libby Christenson was second in the high jump (5-04.25), and Carol Miller was second in the 3000m steeplechase (11:52.15).

In all, BSU recorded 10 new top-10 performances in program history on Friday, plus 12 personal records.

On the team leaderboard, Bemidji State tallied 100 points through 17 point scorers. Only Minnesota State (190 points) and Augustana (104) were better, while fellow conference foes Winona State, St. Cloud State and Concordia-St. Paul trailed behind.

The Beavers will stay in contention with Northern Sun opponents, as the NSIC Championships are next on the schedule. The three-day event is scheduled for May 13-15 in Duluth.