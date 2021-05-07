BEMIDJI -- Hosting their first home meet in nearly two years, the Bemidji High School track and field teams topped Sauk Rapids-Rice on both the boys and girls sides Thursday at BHS.

The Lumberjack boys triumphed 102-54 and the girls 91-58 in the dual meet.

The boys team was victorious in 14 of 18 events, while the girls took first in 13 of 18 events.

Nick Youso earned short- and long-distance wins by topping the podium in the 200-meter dash (23.92) and the 1600 (4:44.97) to lead the Bemidji boys.

In the other sprints, Matt Arel captured first place in the 100m dash (11.78) and Isaak McDonald took first in the 400m dash (54.46). Jacob Kelly posted the top time in the 110m hurdles (15.36).

Ashton Niemi claimed the win in the 800m run (2:06.02).

The Jacks’ 4x200m (1:40.14), 4x400m (3:39.93) and 4x800m (9:57.46) relay teams all scored victories.

In the field events, Isaiah Rintala won the discus (131 feet, 6 inches) and Cameron Carleton the pole vault (12-00). Cole Matetich took the high jump (6-00), Jordan Brown the long jump (20-07.25) and Paul Louvar the triple jump (38-01).

For the Bemidji girls, Mady Schmidt clocked the fastest marks in the 100m dash (13.22) and 100m hurdles (15.58).

Regan DeWitt clinched wins in a pair of long-distance races, taking the 800m (2:38.11) and the 1600m (5:48.73).

Lauren Berg earned wins in the 200m dash (27.65) and the pole vault (8-08).

Mary Beth Mathews nabbed first place in the 400m dash (1:05.43), and Mia Hoffman won the 3200m (12:29.13).

BHS swept all four relays by winning the 4x100 (55.1), 4x200 (1:55.12), 4x400 (4:23.33) and 4x800 (11:11.24).

Kennedy Smith took first in the shot put (32-03.5) to round out the Bemidji winners for the day.

The Lumberjacks will host one more home dual meet this season against St. Cloud Tech on May 17. But first, they’ll next compete at St. Cloud Apollo on Thursday, May 13.