MOORHEAD -- Six Beavers contributed to four event wins for the Bemidji State women’s track and field team at the Ron Masanz Classic in Moorhead on Saturday.

Junior thrower Zoe Carrasco hit a pair of NCAA Division II provisional qualifying marks on the day, one of which came during her first-place performance in the shot put. Her toss of 46-feet-11.50-inches earned her the win and was her third provisional mark of the season. In the hammer throw, Carrasco’s toss of 173-01.25 was good for fourth place and was her fourth provisional mark in the event this season.

Freshman sprinter Alaina Hall was a first-place finisher on Saturday, as well, timing out at 12.17 in the 100-meter dash. She also joined forces with Janice Cole, Jada Barker and Kendra Ekereke in the 4x100 relay team that was victorious with a 48.97 time.

Junior Coley Rezabek was a winner in the javelin, earning first with a personal-record throw of 133-08.75. The distance ranks second in BSU outdoor history.

Junior Reygan Brown also had a second-best performance in program history on Saturday. Her triple jump leap of 37-05.00 is second all-time at Bemidji State and was fifth at the meet.

In total, the Beavers hit nine top-five finishes and established 27 new personal records on the day.

The regular season concludes at 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the Maverick Classic in Mankato.