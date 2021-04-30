BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State women’s track and field head coach Kevin Kean announced Thursday that sprinter Dzarya Penney will join the program as a junior during the 2021-22 season.

A sprinter from Wagoner, Okla., Penney has spent the last two seasons at Coffeyville Community College (Kan.). She qualified and competed in the 60-meter dash and 4x400 relay at the 2020 NJCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Penney set a personal record in the 200 with a time of 26.18 at the 2020 NJCAA Region VI Indoor Championships and holds personal records of 7.80 in the 60-meter dash and 1:04.23 in the 400-meter dash. She set a season-best time of 7.88 in the 60 and 26.78 in the 200 in two meets during the 2021 indoor season.

Penney was a letter winner in track and field and basketball at Wagoner High School before joining Coffeyville in 2019.