SARTELL -- The Bemidji High School track and field teams came within one point of a sweep Thursday in a dual meet at Sartell-St. Stephen. The Lumberjack boys prevailed 90-56 and the girls were edged 73-72 by the Sabres.

The boys earned first-place finishes in 13 events and the girls compiled 10 event wins.

On the boys side, the relay teams cleaned up with wins in the 4x100 (Gemini Ellis, Matt Arel, Jordan Brown and Eli Mans) at 45.52, the 4x200 (Nick Youso, Brooks Matetich, Paul Louvar and Ashton Niemi) at 1:38.67, the 4x400 (Louvar, Sam Schulze, Matetich and Youso) at 3:37.35 and the 4x800 (Carson Maish, Pietro Ferraro, Cale Newby and Bryce Kondos) at 9:51.54.

Isaiah Rintala posted wins in both shot put (38 feet, 7 inches) and discus (128-04).

Jordan Brown and Cole Matetich secured first place in the long jump (18-8) and high jump (6-0), respectively.

Finishing first individually on the track were Jacob Kelly (110 hurdles, 15.5), Mans (200, 24.12), Louvar (400, 54.89), Youso (800, 2:02.2) and Nate Alto (1600, 4:48.73).

For the Bemidji girls, the 4x200 (Mady Schmidt, Lauren Berg, Kylie Donat and Leah Lucas) and 4x400 (Berg, Mary Beth Mathews, Sophie Morin and Liberty Dickerson) relay teams clocked winning times of 1:53.58 and 4:41.61, respectively.

Schmidt also added a pair of individual event wins in the 100 hurdles (15.56) and the 200 (27.4).

Additionally, Kennedy Smith posted a pair of victories in the shot put (30-0) and discus (85-06), and Berg earned wins in the 300 hurdles (48.58) and pole vault (8-06).

Rounding out the event winners were Mary Beth Mathews in the 400 (1:04.46) and Brynn Peterson in the high jump (4-08).

The Lumberjacks are next scheduled to host a dual meet against Sauk Rapids-Rice at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, at the BHS track.