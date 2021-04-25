The Bemidji State women’s track and field team posted nine top-five finishes Saturday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, and the Winona State Meet in Winona.

Zoe Carrasco met the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying mark for the second time on the weekend in the shot put after taking third place with a throw of 14.05 meters (46 feet 1.25 inches). She was one of nine Beavers to earn a top-five finish.

Ryne Prigge clocked the second-fastest 1500-meter time in program history and took third place with a mark of 4:45.01. She missed breaking her own school record by 0.51 seconds.

Mary Goodwin posted the fourth-best 3000 steeplechase time in BSU history by posting a personal-record time of 12:00.19 to take second place.

Analise Fabre finished fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 11.06 meters (36-3.5), good for 10th in the program outdoor record book. Libby Christenson scored Bemidji State’s lone event win of the day, tying a personal record with a jump of 1.6 meters (5-3) in the high jump.

The team set 16 personal records for the day.