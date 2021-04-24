The Bemidji State women’s track and field team began a busy weekend in Iowa on Friday by establishing a new program record in the sprint medley relay, as well as earning two event wins.

Janice Cole, Alaina Hall, Maryse Mbenoun and Ryne Prigge set the new record with a time of 4:08.46, eclipsing the old record by nearly five seconds. The team finished second in the sprint medley relay at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa. The previous record was set at the 2012 Drake Relays with a time of 4:13.42 by Taylor Sautbine, Ashley Larva, Michelle Ohman and Kirsten Maras.

Junior thrower Zoe Carrasco and Cole each took home event wins at the Kip Janvrin Open at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.

Carrasco secured the shot put title with an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying mark of 14.29 meters (46 feet, 10.75 inches). The throw marked the first time she hit the NCAA provisional qualifying mark this season.

Cole was also victorious by earning a win in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.1.

Tierra Doss placed fifth in the shot put with a throw of 12.47 meters (40-11). Mbenoun set a personal record and took seventh in the 400 with a time of 2:21.02. Hall took seventh in the 100 with a time of 12.33.

Carrasco will continue her weekend in the hammer throw and shot put at the Drake Relays on Saturday, while the rest of the Beavers will compete at the Winona State Meet.