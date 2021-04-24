FERGUS FALLS -- The Bemidji High School track and field teams split a dual meet Friday at Fergus Falls, with the boys prevailing 98-48 and the girls falling 77-60.

The Lumberjack boys earned 14 wins from 18 events.

Eli Mans and Jacob Kelly each recorded a pair of first-place individual finishes to lead the way. Mans won the 100- and 200-meter races with times of 11.78 and 24.2, respectively. Kelly captured wins in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles with marks of 15.97 and 45.38.

Also earning individual victories on the track were Sam Schulze (400, 55.8), Nick Youso (800, 2:02.18), Josef Lalli (1600, 5:02.55) and Carson Maish (3200, 11:05.1).

The 4x200 (Coleman Young, Ontario Tate-Beaulieu, Reece Mostad and Alex Nelson), 4x400 (Paul Louvar, Brooks Matetich, Isaak McDonald and Youso) and 4x800 (Louvar, Bryce Kondos, Ethan Maish and Youso) relay teams were each victorious with times of 1:48.73, 3:42.36 and 8:54.7, respectively.

Taking first in the field events were Cole Matetich in high jump (5-10), Cameron Carleton in pole vault (12-6) and Tommy DeGeus in triple jump (37-5).

On the girls side, Bemidji secured six event wins.

Leah Lucas and Ava Warner shared first place in the 200 with matching times of 30.01. Regan DeWitt took first in the 800 with a 2.37.55 and Mia Hoffman won the 1600 in 5:41.12.

The Jacks swept the hurdles races with Mady Schmidt winning the 100 (16.52) and Lauren Berg the 300 (47.66).

Berg, Sophie Morin, Liberty Dickerson and Mary Beth Mathews secured a win in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:37.98.

BHS is next scheduled to compete at Sartell-St. Stephen at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.