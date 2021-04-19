COLLEGEVILLE -- Libby Christenson brought home a first-place finish for the Bemidji State women’s track and field team on Sunday, placing first in the heptathlon at the St. John’s Invitational in Collegeville.

Competing in the heptathlon for the first time in her collegiate career, Christenson totaled a score of 4,050 to win the event. Her score ranks third in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference this season, as well as 15th in the NCAA Division II Central Region.

Three other Beavers also competed in the heptathlon. Aneesa Tucker had a score of 3,968 to finish second, while Emily Curtice was fourth with 3,710 points and Natalie Fultz was ninth with 3,237 points.

Among the seven events, Christenson placed first in the high jump with a marker of 5-feet-3-inches and was a top-three finisher in four other events.

Curtice and Tucker each won two events. Curtice was first in the shot put (33-5.25) and javelin (115-00), while Tucker won in the long jump (16-08.00) and 800-meter run (2:26.88).

Outside of heptathlon action, Rylie Bjerklie also competed at the meet and took first place in the high jump with a leap of 5-01.00.

Bemidji State will next compete at the Winona State Meet on Saturday, April 24, in Winona.