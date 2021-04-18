The Bemidji State women’s track and field team split time at two meets -- the Holst Invitational in St. Paul and the St. John’s Invitational in Collegeville -- and earned wins in both on Saturday.

Junior thrower Zoe Carrasco broke the program hammer throw record for the third time this season at the St. Paul meet.

Carrasco, formerly Zoe Christensen until her recent marriage with BSU baseball alum Xavier Carrasco, placed first with a throw of 55.28 meters (181 feet, 4.25 inches). The throw eclipsed her previous record set on April 9 by more than five feet. Her throw ranks 13th in NCAA Division II and second in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference this season.

Carrasco also took first in the shot put with an attempt of 14.1 meters (46 feet, 3.25 inches). She met the NCAA provisional qualifying marks in both hammer throw and shot put.

Senior Analise Fabre also captured an event win in the triple jump at the St. John’s Invitational with a mark of 11.04 meters (36 feet, 2.75 inches). Reygan Brown took second in the event with a jump of 10.72 meters (35 feet, 2 inches).

The Beavers posted 11 top-five finishes between the two meets and established 35 personal records.

Heptathletes Libby Christenson, Emily Curtice, Natalie Fultz and Aneesa Tucker will complete the event with the long jump, javelin and 800 beginning at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Collegeville.