BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School track and field teams split in Brainerd on Friday, with the Lumberjack boys team topping the Warriors as the girls lost out on the win.

The Bemidji boys won by an 81.5-63.5 margin, while the Brainerd girls were victorious by a 87-59 score.

The dual meet marked the first taste of competition in nearly two years for the Jacks. Bemidji had to endure a spring without sports in 2020, and then a weather-induced postponement to start 2021, but they finally returned to the track at long last on Friday.

On the boys side, the Lumberjacks piled up nine event wins, including a clean sweep of the relays.

The 4x100 group of Gemini Ellis, Matt Arel, Will Falldorf and Jacob Kelly finished in 45.74, while Eli Mans, Trevor Rohder, Jack McCrady and Jordan Brown timed out in a combined 1:46.54 in the 4x200.

In the 4x400, Rohder, Nick Youso, Brooks Matetich and Paul Louvar were winners within 3:40.13. And in the 4x800, Louvar, Bryce Kondos, Matetich and Youso claimed victory in 8:46.41.

In the individual events, the Bemidji boys picked up five more wins. On the track, Jacob Kelly completed the 110-meter hurdles in 16.04 seconds, while Josef Lalli clocked in at 4:59.41 in the 1600-meter run. And in the field events, Cole Matetich (high jump, 5-10.00), Cameron Carleton (pole vault, 12-00.00) and Isaiah Rintala (shot put, 40-02.00) all topped the podium, as well.

The Lumberjack girls were no slouches themselves, compiling first-place laurels in eight events.

Lauren Berg had a hand in the most success, picking up two individual wins and helping with two more first-place relay teams. Berg placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.24, then cleared the bar for an 8-06.00 marker in pole vaulting.

Berg also joined Mary Beth Mathews, Liberty Dickerson and Regan DeWitt on the 4x400 relay team that was first in 4:31.23, as well as the 4x800 relay team with Dickerson, Mathews and Sophie Morin for first in 10:46.66.

Elsewhere, DeWitt also was first in the 800-meter run (2:39.92), beating teammate Mia Hoffman by 0.11 seconds. Hoffman edged DeWitt by 0.05 seconds in the 1600 by securing a first-place time of 5:45.57.

Mady Schmidt also clocked a 15.96 finish in the 100 hurdles -- beating the field by over three seconds -- and Brynn Peterson took first in the high jump at 4-06.00.

Bemidji will resume its season at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, with a trip to Fergus Falls.