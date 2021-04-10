WINONA -- Zoe Carrasco’s outdoor hammer throw record lasted 14 days. And then she broke it again.

The Bemidji State women’s track and field junior recorded a throw of 176-feet-2-inches on Friday in the Battle for the Paddle at Winona State. That broke her own program record of 174-6 from March 26 .

As a team, the Beavers placed second among four teams with 156 points. St. Cloud State was first with 183 points, with Winona State third (150 points) and Minnesota Duluth fourth (119).

Carrasco’s hammer throw was one of four first-place markers for BSU. She also placed first in the shot put with a distance of 45-01.75, while Emily Curtice had a distance of 116-05 in the javelin. On the track, Janice Cole placed first in the 400-meter dash with a personal-record time of 57.65.

In all, the Beavers landed 21 top-five finishes and set 21 new personal records.

The season continues Thursday, April 15, with the Dragon Twilight meet in Moorhead.