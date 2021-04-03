MORRIS -- Ryne Prigge added to her collection of Bemidji State women’s track and field records Saturday at the Cougar Classic hosted by Minnesota Morris.

The junior mid-distance runner broke the program’s outdoor 1500-meter record with a first-place time of 4:44.5, eclipsing the old record set by Tina Larson in 2013 by 0.6 seconds. Prigge, who also owns four indoor program records, earned another first-place finish Saturday in the 800m with a time of 2:21.27.

The Beavers secured 12 total event wins Saturday.

Joining Prigge with first-place finishes were Alaina Hall (100m dash), Janice Cole (200m dash), Maryse Mbenoun (400m dash), Faith Beck (100m hurdles), Libby Christenson (400m hurdles), Reygan Brown (high jump and triple jump), Anastasia Klein (pole vault) and Tierra Doss (shot put). The 4x100m relay of Beatrice Kjelland, Jada Barker, Cole and Hall also placed first.

BSU totaled 44 personal records set and 38 top-five finishes on the day.