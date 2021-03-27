WAYNE, Neb. -- It didn’t take long for outdoor records to start falling for the Bemidji State women’s track and field team.

Zoe Carrasco (Christensen) opened the outdoor season with a new program high in the hammer throw, posting a distance of 174-feet-06-inches at the Wildcat Outdoor Classic in Wayne, Neb.

Carrasco’s throw is a national provisional qualifying mark, and it bettered Gena Baklund’s previous program-best mark of 172-09 from April 2019.

The meet included 17 top-five finishes for BSU, highlighted by four Beavers who claimed first place in their events.

Alaina Hall won the 100-meter dash in 12.44 seconds, while Janice Cole was first in the 200m dash at 26.96. Cole won the 400m dash in 59.50, as well, while Ryne Prigge’s time of 2:21.31 won her the 800m run.

The outdoor season continues with the Central Invitational on Thursday and Friday, April 1-2, in Pella, Iowa.