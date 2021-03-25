BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s track and field team has been picked to finish seventh for the upcoming outdoor season by Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference coaches. The Beavers earned 108 points in the NSIC Coaches’ Poll released Thursday.

Seventh is the highest the program has ranked in the preseason outdoor poll since at least 2010.

Juniors Zoe Christensen and Maryse Mbenoun were each named as BSU’s Athletes to Watch.

Minnesota State was the preseason favorite to win the NSIC, garnering 195 points and 13 first-place votes. Augustana and University of Mary each received one first-place vote and rounded out the top three.

Christensen, a thrower from Glencoe, Minn., was selected as the BSU Field Athlete to Watch. She placed fourth in the shot put at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships earlier this month. The junior finished among the top 30 nationally in the shot put outdoors in 2019 and took fourth at the 2019 NSIC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. She also placed fifth in the hammer throw at the conference meet.

Mbenoun, a mid-distance runner from Le Mans, France, was named as the BSU Track Athlete to Watch after winning the NSIC title in the 600-meter run at the NSIC Indoor Track and Field Championships last month. She broke the BSU 600-meter record twice this past indoor season and will be competing outdoors with the Beavers for the first time in her career.

Senior distance runner Ida Narbuvall of U-Mary was named NSIC Preseason Track Athlete of the Year and U-Mary senior jumper D’Andra Morris earned the nod as NSIC Preseason Field Athlete of the Year.

Bemidji State opens the outdoor season March 26-27 at the Wildcat Outdoor Classic in Wayne, Neb.

2021 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Rk. Team (First-Place Votes) Points

1. Minnesota State (13) 195

2. Augustana (1) 183

3. U-Mary (1) 171

4. Winona State 151

5. Northern State 141

6. Minnesota Duluth 110

7. Bemidji State 108

8. Concordia-St. Paul 105

9. St. Cloud State 102

10. Wayne State 80

11. MSU Moorhead 67

12. Sioux Falls 64

13. Minot State 49

14. Southwest Minn. State 30

15. Upper Iowa 19