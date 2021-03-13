BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Bemidji State junior Zoe Christensen earned First Team All-America honors after taking fourth in shot put at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday in Birmingham, Ala.

The native of Glencoe, Minn., scored a new personal record with a throw of 49 feet, 1.75 inches (14.98 meters), and secured her second consecutive All-America award. Christensen’s PR-setting throw came during her fourth attempt after finishing the first three rounds in ninth, the final spot to qualify for the final three throws.

The junior’s first throw of 13.51 meters ranked sixth and she remained sixth following another throw of 14.01 meters. Despite fouling on her third attempt, Christensen earned a spot in the finals with a ninth-place ranking. After her personal-record fourth throw, she recorded throws of 14.84 and 14.64 meters during her fifth and sixth attempts, respectively.

Her throw of 14.98 meters is tied for eighth all-time indoors in BSU history, tying a mark set by fellow All-American Sheena Devine in 2008.

Christensen also earned All-America honors last season after qualifying for the 2020 D-II Indoor Championships, which were canceled due to the pandemic. She and Devine are the only Bemidji State throwers with multiple All-American awards since at least 2002.

West Texas A&M senior Zada Swoopes won Friday’s shot put event with a throw of 57 feet, 4.25 inches (17.48 meters).