NEW ORLEANS -- Bemidji State women’s track and field thrower Zoe Christensen has been named U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field All-Region for the second time in her career, it was announced Wednesday. The junior was also selected as a participant for the 2021 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships to be held March 11-13 in Birmingham, Ala.

Christensen set a season-best mark of 14.79 meters (48 feet, 6.25 inches) in the shot put last Saturday at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Indoor Championships in Mankato. The mark ranked her second in the event at the meet, and ranks seventh in NCAA D-II. Christensen earned All-Conference honors for the second straight year as a result.

A native of Glencoe, Minn., Christensen will make her second consecutive trip to the NCAA DII Indoor Track & Field Championships, although the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19 shortly before she was due to compete last March. This year’s shot put event is scheduled for 4 p.m. on March 12.

Christensen qualified for the D-II meet by hitting the national provisional qualifying mark in the shot put during all four events she participated in this season. She earned three first-place finishes before her second-place outing at the NSIC Indoor Championships.