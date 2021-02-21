GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The Bemidji State women’s track and field team finished fifth out of five teams at the UND Tune-Up in Grand Forks, N.D., on Saturday.

The Beavers tallied 23.5 points, trailing first-place North Dakota’s 87.5. Conference foe Minnesota State Moorhead was second with 57 points, while North Dakota State (56) and Concordia-Moorhead (39) rounded out the field.

Alaina Hall took home two second-place finishes for BSU. She was second in the 60-meter dash with a 7.86 time and second in the long jump at 16-02.25.

Janice Cole recorded a pair of third-place marks for Bemidji State, setting personal records in the 60-meter dash (7.87) and 200-meter dash (25.75).

Anastasia Klein grabbed the other top-three mark for the Beavers, placing second in pole vaulting with a 9-11.25.

Next up on the schedule for BSU is the NSIC Indoor Championships. Bemidji State will converge on Mankato for the two-day event Feb. 26-27.