BEMIDJI -- Two more records fell for the Bemidji State women’s track and field team on Friday, as juniors Ryne Prigge and Maryse Mbenoun established new indoor bests on their home track at the Gillett Wellness Center.

Prigge broke her own record in the 1,000-meter run with a first-place time of 2:57.53, which is three seconds faster than her previous best of 3:00.57. Mbenoun established a new best in the 600-meter run, clocking in at 1:36.10 and breaking Kristi Buerkle’s 2011 record by 0.43 seconds.

As a team, the Beavers finished second in the triangular, in between first-place St. Cloud State and third-place Minnesota Duluth. The Huskies tallied 124 team points to best BSU’s 109 and UMD’s 40.

In all, Bemidji State won six events and a dozen top-two finishes.

Junior thrower Zoe Christensen hit the NCAA Division II Indoor provisional qualifying mark in the shot put -- the third time she’s done so this season -- with a first-place throw of 47 feet, 6.25 inches. She also won the weight throw with a 55-02.75 mark.

Senior Libby Christenson was the pentathlon winner with a personal-record score of 3,100. Sophomore Janice Cole picked up a win in the 200-meter dash by finishing in 26.20.

The Beavers also honored their nine seniors for Senior Day: Cheri’A Adams, Jada Barker, Carissa Decko, Analise Fabre, Ashley Kinnard, Tricia Niznik, Rafaela Rafajlovska, Aneesa Tucker and Christenson.

The season resumes Saturday, Feb. 20, with the UND Tune-Up in Grand Forks, N.D.