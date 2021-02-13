BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State junior Zoe Christensen reached the NCAA Division II Indoor provisional qualifying mark in the shot put at the Frederick P. Baker Meet hosted by the BSU women’s track and field team Friday night at the Gillett Wellness Center.

Christensen notched wins in the shot put and weight throw as the Beavers set 26 personal records at the meet.

Bemidji State finished second with 103.5 points, trailing first-place St. Cloud State (123.5) while placing ahead of Minnesota Duluth (86). BSU earned four event wins and 11 top-two finishes.

Christensen won the shot put event with a throw of 45 feet, 3 inches. The toss was her second of the season to hit the national qualifying mark. The junior also took first in the weight throw with an attempt of 54 feet, 6.5 inches.

Sophomore sprinter Janice Cole won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.30 seconds. Sophomore vaulter Anastasia Klein placed first in the pole vault with a mark of 10 feet, 4 inches, tying a personal record.

Senior Analise Fabre and junior Ryne Prigge each set BSU indoor records.

Fabre broke the program’s indoor record in the triple jump with a leap of 37 feet, 0.5 inches. Prigge set a program indoor record in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:16.05.